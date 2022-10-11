SHREVEPORT, La. -- There'll be no changes to a controversial health care plan for the city's employees and retirees for 2023. The city council voted against an amendment to the 3-tier plan.
Willis-Knighton had claimed they did not get a fair chance to submit their best offer during the bidding process. And so the area's largest health care provider was knocked down to Tier 2 -- below Ochsner-LSU and Christus. Negotiations continued Tuesday on an amendment to allow Willis-Knighton to match Tier 1 pricing.
"We're trying. But we're here October 11th. We've got to take care of what's on the table for the employees and the retirees for the city of Shreveport," an exasperated representative from Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana, Brad Bockhaus, told the council.
The amendment failed by a 5-2 vote of the council.
Councilman Grayson Boucher said the amendment would have saved the city at least $700,000.