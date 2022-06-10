BATON ROUGE, La. -- Two state agencies are involved in the evaluation of a chemical leak that happened at a former dry cleaning business in downtown Minden.
The Louisiana Department of Health is assisting the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in its assessment of the situation at Imperial Cleaners.
The leak involves the chemical tetrachloroethene (PCE) and its degradation products, including trichloroethene (TCE). There is evidence these substances have leaked from their storage container into the ground, the health department said Friday in a news release.
"When volatile compounds such as PCE and TCE are present in the ground and shallow groundwater they may produce vapors that can enter a building through cracks in the foundation, around the pipes, or through a drain system. When chemical vapors move from air spaces in soil to indoor air, this process is called vapor intrusion. If vapor intrusion is occurring in nearby buildings it could present health concerns," the release states.
According to the Webster Parish Journal, the toxins are a concern for a nearby daycare owners, who are among a number of business owners and residents near the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue that have received notice from LDEA about the contamination from the dry cleaning business.
“They will be checking the air quality to see what we are dealing with and if there are any contaminants,” daycare owner Julie Vogel told the Webster Parish Journal. “Hopefully, the leaking is contained, and we will not have any concerns in our building, but it is scary to have this so close to home. Right now, it is a waiting game to see what will happen and how they will protect us from any further damage.”
Laura Stanley, owner of La. StateRealty LLC, has leased the Imperial Cleaners’ building at 211 Pennsylvania Ave. for many years. And for much of that time, she’s known about the contaminants in the soil and air.
“That’s why I’ve never bought the building,” Stanley told the WPJ. “They (Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality) were supposed to clean all that up over the last 12 years, but they never did.”
Stanley refers to the toxin levels that are alleged to be in the soil under the building.
“All we were ever told is ‘don’t drink the ground water,’” she said. “It really makes no sense at all. Most places get better after 12 years, I don’t know if it’s gotten worse, or if the levels that were acceptable 12 years ago were less.”
Stanley said she couldn’t purchase the building until the toxins were remediated. She moved out in the fall of 2021, after meeting with LDEQ several times, “hoping they would get it straight, but they never did.”
LDEQ is overseeing the sampling and remediation efforts from the leak, which includes if vapor intrusion has occurred in the nearby buildings.
LDH will work with LDEQ to review the sampling results and will provide technical support to the environmental contractors performing indoor air sampling.
LDH is also monitoring the public water supply wells and distribution system for any potential contamination. To date, no drinking water samples have exceeded acceptable levels for these or other substances.
The health effects of PCE and TCE depend on the quantity to which an individual is exposed as well as the length of time they are exposed. Exposure to elevated levels of PCE or TCE may cause headaches, dizziness, incoordination and sleepiness. Exposure to PCE over months or years may cause changes in mood, memory, attention, reaction time and vision. Exposure to TCE over months or years can cause long-term, or chronic, health problems, such as immune system effects.
The health department said exposure does not necessarily mean there will be an impact to one's health.
"LDH takes any potential environmental exposure to known or suspected carcinogens very seriously. As a result, LDH will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide regular updates regarding drinking water results and public health recommendations," the release states.