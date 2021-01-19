Health Dept: COVID-19 vaccine providers will receive more doses this week

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health said Monday 298 providers in all 64 parishes will receive COVID vaccine this week.
The providers include 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers, 3 rural health clinics and an additional 14 healthcare sites – represent all nine public health regions.
While the state was able to resupply the majority of providers that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. "There is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future," the health department said in a news release.
These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Persons ages 70 years or older
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and clients
- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients including people with disabilities over 16
- Dental providers and staff
- Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy, or mortuary teams.
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.