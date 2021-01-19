You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the pool stage was 182.0 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
9:00 AM CST Tuesday was 182.1 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 181.5 feet Sunday
morning.
* Impact...Bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the
lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the end of January.


&&

Health Dept: COVID-19 vaccine providers will receive more doses this week

vaccine.PNG

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health said Monday 298 providers in all 64 parishes will receive COVID vaccine this week.

The providers include 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers, 3 rural health clinics and an additional 14 healthcare sites – represent all nine public health regions.

While the state was able to resupply the majority of providers that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. "There is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future," the health department said in a news release. 

These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1: 

  • Persons ages 70 years or older
  • Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
  • Urgent care clinic providers and staff
  • Community care clinic providers and staff
  • Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
  • Dialysis providers and clients 
  • Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients including people with disabilities over 16
  • Dental providers and staff
  • Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy, or mortuary teams.
  • Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.   

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.
