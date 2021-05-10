BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued a news release Monday stating that during the second week in May a total of 1,492 vaccine providers across the state would have available doses of COVID vaccine.
These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others, LDH said.
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.
In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.
The organization says residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
Those with general COVID-19 questions are advised to dial 211 for assistance.
In the news release, LDH reminded citizens that Louisiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
LDH also said that eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment as patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.