NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 474 and deaths up by 27.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 763,133 and the total death count is 14,649.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday total 229, up 17 from Monday and 36 of those patients were on ventilators, up by five.