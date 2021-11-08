NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 810 and deaths up by 7, according to a report Monday from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 762,659 and the total death count is 14,622.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday total 217, down nine from Friday and 31 of those patients were on ventilators, down by seven.