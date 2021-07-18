SHREVEPORT, La - With rising Covid case counts in the Arklatex the Shreveport City Council spent
some time addressing the issues we face at the most recent meeting. Doctor Martha Whyte of the Louisiana Department of Public Health was there to talk about several topics including the state's current vaccination efforts. A member of the city council also asked Doctor Whyte to share the very personal experience of her husband's battle with the virus.
"My husband was on a vent for 2 months, didn't move a muscle. He lost his heart rate 6 times, had to have chest compression and intervention 6 times. When he came home he couldn't move, he couldn't transfer from the bed to a chair of from a chair to a wheelchair, but he worked hard and it took him 2 months. He still has post covid syndrome, he still has fatigue, he still has lung capacity issues and he still has nerve damage," said Doctor Martha Whyte, Regional Director for the Louisiana Department of Health.
The good news is, her husband, Doctor William Whyte is back to work and continuing to improve.