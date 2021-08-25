Ivermectin

The packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin is seen in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday Jan. 29, 2021. South Africa is allowing the limited use of a medicine to treat COVID-19 even though regulators acknowledge there’s not enough evidence that it works or is safe for this purpose. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority this week announced the drug ivermectin could be used in exceptional circumstances. Neighboring Zimbabwe also has apparently quietly allowed use of the drug. (AP Photo by Denis Farrell)
LITTLE ROC, Ark. — The state Health Department on Tuesday issued an advisory warning people to not use livestock medicine to try and treat COVID-19. The advisory follows an uptick in calls to the Arkansas Poison Control Center about people taking Ivermectin intended for animal or livestock use.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin in both people and animals for some parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions. It has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Some Arkansas Republican lawmakers have touted the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The advisory warns that the veterinary formulation of the drug can be highly toxic in humans. Some symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity are rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurological disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.

Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero says taking large doses of the drug is dangerous.

"Ivermectin can be prescribed off label for other uses, and that is a decision between a physician and a patient. But what we're seeing across the south and not just our state is that veterinary-grade ivermectin is being taken by humans. And we'll see both increases in cases in adults and children that are being reported to poison control.”

Arkansas on Tuesday ran out of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced, as a surge in cases continued overwhelming hospitals in the state.

Mississippi’s health department this week issued a similar warning about ivermectin’s use. The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information said they've received around 10 calls from human exposure to animal medicine.

