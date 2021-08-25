The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin in both people and animals for some parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions. It has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Some Arkansas Republican lawmakers have touted the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
The advisory warns that the veterinary formulation of the drug can be highly toxic in humans. Some symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity are rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurological disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.
Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero says taking large doses of the drug is dangerous.
"Ivermectin can be prescribed off label for other uses, and that is a decision between a physician and a patient. But what we're seeing across the south and not just our state is that veterinary-grade ivermectin is being taken by humans. And we'll see both increases in cases in adults and children that are being reported to poison control.”
Arkansas on Tuesday ran out of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced, as a surge in cases continued overwhelming hospitals in the state.
Mississippi’s health department this week issued a similar warning about ivermectin’s use. The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information said they've received around 10 calls from human exposure to animal medicine.