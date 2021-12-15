FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. On Wedneasday, Dec. 15, 2021, a federal appeals court panel has lifted a nationwide ban against Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and leaving a potential patchwork of enforcement across the country. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)