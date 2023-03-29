BATON ROUGE, La. - State health officials are planning a massive $89 million outreach campaign to alert people to looming Medicaid changes that could strip healthcare coverage from about 8% of the state’s population, they said Tuesday during a Senate committee hearing.
The outreach, which officials said should help them avoid wrongly booting people from the Medicaid program, has already begun, but will ramp up in the coming weeks as the federal government ends a sweeping pandemic-era expansion of the program's eligibility.
Medicaid rolls have grown by 20 million people nationwide since January 2020, as some people with higher-than-normal incomes were allowed to claim coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana added hundreds of thousands of people to its Medicaid rolls under the expanded eligibility.
