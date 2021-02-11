Weather Alert

...Light icing will continue to be possible through this evening across portions of East Texas with the potential for light icing expanding east in the Four State region overnight... .Cold air continues to slowly filter into the Four State Region from the north and northwest with light precipitation continuing across the southern portions of the region overnight. Temperatures will eventually fall below freezing across most of the region, and light rain will change over to light freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place across portions of East Texas and will expand to all areas of the Four State region along and south of the Interstate Twenty corridor late tonight through late tomorrow morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Light Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Light icing should be primarily limited to elevated surfaces, bridges, trees, and powerlines. The potential for hazardous conditions on bridges could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&