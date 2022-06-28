SHREVEPORT, La. — With the overturning of Roe v. Wade and some states, including Louisiana, having trigger laws in place to outlaw abortion, many women are evaluating their birth control options.
There is some confusion about the difference between the abortion pill, the morning-after pill, and birth control pills and how they work. Here is a quick tutorial.
Morning-after pill
The morning-after pill is an emergency contraceptive medication typically taken within one to three days after unprotected sex. It is used to prevent pregnancy.
It contains either the drug levonorgestrel or ulipristal acetate. It can work in different ways.
It can prevent the ovaries from releasing an egg or keep the egg from being fertilized. It can also prevent a fertilized egg from attaching to the uterus.
The morning-after pill containing levonorgestrel is available over-the-counter. The ulipristal acetate pill requires a doctor’s prescription. They can cost anywhere from $10 - $50 per pill.
Abortion pill
The abortion pill is used to end a pregnancy. It typically involves taking two drugs within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
The first pill is mifepristone, which blocks the hormone progesterone, stopping the growth of the pregnancy. Then a misoprostol pill about 24 to 48 hours later causes cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus and flush out the pregnancy.
The abortion pill is expensive, costing anywhere from $250 to $750.
Birth control pill
Birth control pills are taken every day to prevent pregnancy. They contain either a combination of estrogen and progestin, or progestin only.
When taken correctly, they are more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. They can be completely free with most health insurance plans. Without insurance, they can cost anywhere from $20-$50 per month.