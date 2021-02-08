More than 81,000 Americans died during a drug overdose in the year ending in May 2020.
According to the Center for Disease Control, deaths were on the rise before the pandemic hit, but seemed to rapidly increase when the coronavirus arrived.
Synthetic opioids was one of the more common drugs used in the overdoses.
Time is critical during an overdose, which is why the American Red Cross is urging people to know the signs, and how to help.
In hopes of saving lives, the Red Cross is offering an online course, teaching people what to do during a suspected opioid overdose.
To learn more about the course, click here.