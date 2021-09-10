BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Almost everyone has experienced it. The increased heart rate and sweaty palms that are a sign of anxiety.
While many equate anxiety with fear, licensed professional counselor Sandi Davis said they are actually two different things.
“Fear is more of an emotional response to a threat or a threatening situation. The anxiety is going to be the anticipation of that,” said Davis. “So, when we anticipate something that's uncomfortable or threatening in some way, we have certain feelings that we call anxiety. So, it starts with a thought. Everything about anxiety starts with the way we think.”
Davis said the body gives a person signals. Listening to it helps know when to make a change.
“When we're feeling anxious, we're going to notice that our heart starts racing. We're going to notice that our breathing might change — our breathing might get more shallow or might speed up. We notice that our hands might get sweaty and cold,” said Davis. “Being able to recognize-- when we have a headache or we have a stomachache or we have the butterfly feeling that we often feel when we get nervous-- so recognizing those signs and symptoms that we have in our bodies can actually help us to notice when we need to maybe do something different to combat the anxiety.”
While some anxiety can be healthy, if it keeps a person from living normally or causes someone to withdraw from everyday activities, it may be time to take steps to conquer it. Seeking a counselor to help work through ways to relieve anxiety can be extremely helpful.
*This is the first in a series of upcoming stories that health reporter Linnea Allen will be doing on anxiety and how to combat it.