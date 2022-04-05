SHREVEPORT, La. — The family of Hollywood action star Bruce Willis announced that he is “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him” due to a diagnosis of aphasia.
Aphasia is a cognitive condition that can be caused suddenly from a stroke, a brain tumor, or head injury. Or it can be a type of dementia, which is progressive. It affects a person’s ability to communicate.
“It can be what's called expressive aphasia, where they have trouble expressing themselves, or receptive aphasia, where they have trouble understanding, or this sort of global or mixed aphasia, where it's a combination or difficulty both expressing oneself and understanding,” said Dr. Roger Kelley, professor and chairman of neurology at LSU Health Shreveport.
Kelley says the most common cause is a stroke. And, in that case, if the stroke was caught early enough, it can be treated through speech therapy. But for dementia-related aphasia, there is no treatment.
“If it's a primary progressive aphasia, which is sort of a variant of dementia, it's a specific involvement of the speech area that would be expected to be progressive and go from a mild to moderate to a more severe deficit over time, with no treatment presently available,” Kelley said. “It would expect to be rather significant within probably six to 12 months.”
Kelley said early symptoms include having trouble finding the right word to express a thought. Eventually it progresses to not being able to communicate at all.