SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than 25 million Americans have asthma, which is a condition in which your airways narrow and swell.
It can cause extra mucus to form, which can make breathing difficult and can trigger coughing, shortness of breath and wheezing.
There are a number of things that can trigger asthma attacks. Among them are seasonal allergies, certain odors, air pollutants and powders.
Dr. Peter Boggs, an allergist with Willis Knighton Health System, said there is also another lesser-known trigger.
“One thing that triggers asthma that a lot of people don't realize is reflux. But you don’t have to have the classic heartburn, burning and all that. You can have micro-reflux. It’s more of a mist that comes up and can irritate the nose and sinuses,” said Boggs. “And, of course, exercise can induce asthma, as well. Infection is actually the most common trigger of acute episodes of asthma.”
For some, asthma is simply a nuisance. But for others with more severe cases, it can be fatal.
“Asthma is rather deceptive in its severity, in that most people who have fatal asthma die at home rather than in the hospital. Because when they get to the hospital, they get the care they need,” said Boggs. “But asthma can kind of creep up on you at home. And you don’t always realize how severe you are, until all of a sudden you have a problem.”
Boggs said a wheezing or chronic cough, shortness of breath, exercise-induced coughing, and tightness in the chest could all be symptoms of asthma. People with these symptoms should be examined by a doctor.