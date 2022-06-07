SHREVEPORT, La. — Seasonal allergies are flaring up for many at this time of the year. Those with asthma can have an even tougher time dealing with allergens in the air.
Asthma is a condition in which the airways in the lungs narrow and swell and produce extra mucous. People with asthma often have trouble breathing.
Symptoms include chest tightness, coughing, shortness of breath and sometimes a wheezing or whistling sound from air trying to pass through swollen airways.
Asthma is a chronic condition that can have many different causes.
“Asthma can be caused by a variety of things. Usually it's something like pollution in the air, it can be dust, pollen, some other type of allergen that you may have an allergy to. It can also be caused by cold air, exercise and certain medications such as aspirin, and things like beta blockers can cause it as well,” said Kenneth W. Betzing, a physician assistant with CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners. “We aren't really sure why one person gets it as opposed to someone else. We are pretty certain that genetics play a role in it.”
While it is not curable, there are treatments available.
“So there's no particular cure for asthma, but the best treatment for asthma would be a preventative type approach. And that would be something that you'd work on with your health care provider. It would include how to monitor your symptoms, how to know when you're having symptoms, how to know when to treat those symptoms, in other words, what medications to take,” said Betzing. “And then it would also kind of teach you, ‘Okay, I'm in trouble here, and I need to go get help either at my doctor's office or the emergency room.’”
Treatments typically include albuterol inhalers for asthma attacks and corticosteroid medications. Asthma can be dangerous and even fatal if left undiagnosed or untreated. So, anyone experiencing symptoms should see a doctor.