SHREVEPORT, La. -- It is a parent’s worst nightmare — putting a baby to sleep, to find he or she never wakes up.
Researchers in Australia published a study in the open access journal “eBiomedicine” and said they may have found a clue to help untangle the mystery of SIDS.
SIDS is an acronym for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. It typically affects children from birth to six months.
“Most often it will occur while the child is sleeping,” said Dr. Wanda Thomas, a pediatrician and associate professor at LSU Health Shreveport. “And there’s really no explanation for the cause of death.”
And currently there is no way diagnose it, even after death.
“It’s a diagnosis of exclusion. So, could it be a cardiac reason? Could it be a respiratory reason? Once those are ruled out, usually we’re left with a SIDS diagnosis,” said Thomas.
There are some factors thought to increase risk, like prematurity, second hand smoke and reflux.
“All of those reasons may increase one’s risk for SIDS, but there’s no definitive cause for it,” Thomas said.
But researchers in Australia think they may have found a clue in a biomarker called BChE.
“It’s called Butylcholinesterase. It’s an enzyme found in the bloodstream,” explained Thomas. “And they found that infants who died of SIDS between 2016 and 2020 had lower levels of this enzyme in the bloodwork they recovered, compared to healthy children in the same age group.”
It was a small sample size, and the study did not prove cause and effect. But it could be a small step in the right direction. Further research is needed.
“If this turns out to be a true biomarker for SIDS, we then have to decide how do we use the information,” Thomas said. “Do we use it to discuss the possible SIDS diagnosis in your child and what you can do to prevent it?”
But for now, Thomas says use the things known to work: put infants to sleep on their backs, with no padding or toys that could cause suffocation; burp them well, and do not lie them down right after eating.
“I think it’s very important for parents to know, especially reading this new information that’s coming out, always be diligent about doing what we know will make a difference,” Thomas said.
She also says there is a decreased risk of SIDS in babies who breastfeed and do so for longer. In addition, she says when babies are given tummy time, a caregiver should be around to watch them.