SHREVEPORT, La. — The baby formula shortage has many new mothers fearful and even desperate to find nutrition for their children. Not only is it affecting new mothers who are already home with their babies, but also those who have just given birth or are about to.
Mackey Roberson, an internationally certified lactation consultant with Christus Highland Medical Center, says the formula shortage is affecting women’s decisions to breastfeed.
“There is a marked increase in the number of moms who are at least choosing breastfeeding while in the hospital,” Roberson said. “And not even necessarily long-term breastfeeding, but certainly to get themselves through the crisis of a formula shortage.”
Even mothers who may not have breastfed their firstborn are choosing breastfeeding for subsequent children.
But what about those new mothers who no longer have that option and are struggling to find nutrition for their babies? Roberson says there are resources they can call.
“I would recommend that a mom who is finding herself in a desperate situation to reach out to support persons — lactation persons, pediatricians, there’s even some local nurse groups that you can be referred to that can help you find ‘how can I get my child fed?’ Even in an after-hours situation or an act of desperation,” she said.
Any new mothers struggling to feed their babies can reach out to local hospitals’ birthing departments, the state department of health WIC departments and lactation consultants in your area. All can help direct mothers to resources to feed their babies.