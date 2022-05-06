SHREVEPORT, La. — Stroke is the most common neurological emergency.
A stroke is the result of an interruption of oxygen and nutrients to the brain. This can happen through a blocked artery, many times from a blood clot, which is known as an ischemic stroke.
A hemorrhagic stroke is one caused by the leaking or bursting of a blood vessel. In both types, brain cells start to die in minutes.
The signs that someone may be having a stroke can be remembered with the acronym “BE FAST.”
“If you have any problems with your balance, any problems with your eyesight, like double vision or blurred vision or something like that, any weakness of your face, like one side of your face is drooping, or any numbness or weakness of your arms or legs, it’s time to go to your nearest hospital,” explained Dr. Hugo Cuellar, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s stroke program co-director.
Rounding out the acronym is slurred speech. If someone is showing any of these signs then time is of the essence. They should receive medical treatment within 3 hours.
So again, the acronym is:
B - Balance
E - Eyesight
F - Face
A - Arms or Legs
S - Speech
T - Time
If you or anyone you know shows signs of having a stroke, call 911 immediately.