Medical tests are scary enough, but sometimes the call to come back in for a follow up can be even worse. Thankfully, you shouldn’t be worried if that call is about a mammogram. About one out of every five women who have a mammogram will be asked to return for another test. For younger patients without a history of mammograms for comparison, this is especially true.
Dr. Julie Cupp, a WK breast health and surgical specialist says for every twenty percent of those asked to return for more tests, another twenty percent will need biopsies. Five percent of those women may actually end up having cancer.
Most women are advised to get mammograms each year beginning at forty, unless deemed at higher risk by their doctor. Some women may need to start even earlier.