SHREVEPORT, La. — Entertainer Justin Bieber recently announced he was canceling performance dates due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a reactivation of the childhood chickenpox virus. After recovering from chickenpox, the virus stays in the body. It can reactivate as shingles in later years.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a shingles outbreak that affects the facial nerve near the ear. It happens on one side of the face.
The two main symptoms are painful vesicles, or blisters, in and around one ear, and facial paralysis on the same side as the affected ear. Other symptoms include ringing of the ears, ear pain, and hearing loss, dizziness, and the inability to close one eye.
Dr. Gauri Mankekar, an assistant professor of otolaryngology at LSU Health Shreveport, explains how the condition would affect a performer like Bieber.
“Vesicles on one side, which disfigure him, and then it affects his facial nerve, so now he has asymmetry of his face. And that in itself causes a lot of issues because it’s not just when he’s eating and he starts to dribble, but also because he can’t close his eye. And that’s very important because the eye starts to dry up,” said Mankekar. “Even after the vesicles improve, the pain stays along the nerve. So, there’s severe pain and shooting pain.”
Because the eye stays open, the cornea can become damaged. And, in addition to pain that lasts in the face and ear, sometimes long after other symptoms have faded, it can result in permanent hearing loss or facial paralysis.
The good news is, it can be treated with medication. Starting treatment within three days typically prevents long term damage.
Also, because it is a form of shingles, it can be prevented through vaccination.