BATON ROUGE, La. – Join our registered dietitians to take a peek into what they eat daily and even how they cheat. To hear from the experts on how they take their own healthy eating advice, watch Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s live broadcast event on its Facebook page at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Registered dietitians Katherine Langlois and Laura Vidrine, who are part of Blue Cross’ in-house clinical team of health coaches, will host Romaine Calm and Carrot On: A Day in the Life of Our Dietitians. In this broadcast, Langlois and Vidrine will take you through their daily meals and share their favorite ideas and recipes for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner
WHAT: Romaine Calm and Carrot On: A Day in the Life of Our Dietitians (a Facebook Live event)
WHO: Hosted by Blue Cross Registered Dietitians Katherine Langlois and Laura Vidrine
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 16 at noon
WHERE: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page
Blue Cross dietitians will host monthly Facebook Lives through the end of 2020 to share healthy eating tips and help viewers be Stronger Than Ever. You can watch past Romaine Calm and Carrot On healthyeatingbroadcasts by visiting the Blue Cross and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page.
Blue Cross also shares healthy eating tips through the Healthy Eating playlist, part of the Blue Cross YouTube channel. In this playlist of short videos, Vidrine and Langlois share tips for making nutrition a key component of good health. This is particularly important for people who have conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, which can be greatly affected by what they eat. The playlist videos address nutrition topics that members frequently ask the dietitians about.
Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube page to see short videos with the members of the in-house clinical team and others on COVID-19 and other health topics. Subscribe to know when new videos are added. You can also connect with Blue Cross on social media for regular updates.
To learn more about health coaching with Blue Cross dietitians and other clinical team members, including nurses, social workers and pharmacists, visit www.bcbsla.com/Stronger. Blue Cross health coaches support members who are dealing with long-term health conditions, serious illnesses or acute injuries. Health coaches offer personalized support, information about their specific health needs and tips to stick to their doctors’ care plans. You do not need to pay anything to work with a health coach.
