SHREVEPORT, La. — Toni Taylor is a mammogram technologist. She is also a breast cancer survivor.
“I was never especially worried about breast cancer personally, because like a lot of ladies, I have no family history, no high risk factors,” Taylor said.
But after a routine mammogram she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It’s our first line of defense,” she said.
Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System doctors Tyler Plauche and John Braud say mammograms are essential to detecting breast cancer. A mammogram is basically a type of X-ray for the breast.
"It allows us to see certain types of things like microcalcifications, and fine detail that can be signs of breast cancer,” said Braud.
Early detection is key.
“Early detection of breast cancer is very important because we find it in its most treatable stages now,” Plauche said.
“The smaller that you can find a breast cancer, the more treatable it is,” explained Braud. “It’s up to 98% treatable.”
Technology is making it even easier to discover breast cancer. 3D mammograms are now available.
“2D mammography takes a single image of the breast, whereas 3d mammography takes multiple images of the breast and then combines those images into a 3D picture of the breast tissue,” said Plauche.
Sometimes breast tissue is dense, making it more difficult to spot cancers with a 2D scan.
“Fiber glandular tissue is what makes a breast more dense, and women have varying degrees of that,” explained Braud. “The more dense your breast tissue is, the more likely you would benefit from 3D.”
3D mammograms also reduce the number of callbacks for additional screening.
“There have been studies that show that the increased detection rates and the decrease in callbacks and additional imaging warrant 3D mammogram,” said Plauche.
Taylor says it’s rewarding to help women with this extremely important screening.
"If you're taking care of someone, you've got to take care of yourself so that you can be available for the people who need you,” she said.
Braud and Plauche say women should start having annual mammograms at age 40. There are exceptions — if you have a family history of breast cancer or have genetic mutations, screening should start earlier.
And if you are in the military or move frequently, remember to request a copy of your scans. Doctors look for changes from one year to the next to detect breast cancer.