SHREVEPORT, La. -- Christus Shreveport Bossier Health is conducting a clinical trial for women who have had an abnormal mammogram.
Jennifer Powell, clinical research nurse coordinator for Christus Cancer Center, said the next step would normally be to get a needle biopsy.
“They go in with an ultrasound and they go and remove some of that tissue and test it to see if it’s cancerous,” she said.
Researchers are hoping to alleviate the need for those biopsies.
“It’s a blood collection. And it’s going towards hopefully not having to go through the biopsy procedures anymore,” said Powell. “Hopefully we can get to just having blood drawn instead of having to go through a biopsy.”
The trial is happening now. Women who have an abnormal mammogram have the opportunity to participate. They do so by giving a blood sample.
“We have to draw before they have their breast biopsy," Powell said.
Even though those in the study must still have their biopsy procedures done, most are very willing to participate.
“Every patient, actually, that I’ve come in contact with has said they want to participate because they want to be able to help other patients in the future, their kids or their grandkids,” Powell said.
Because every current treatment was once studied in a clinical trial.
“Every treatment that we do, all the patients that are being treated now, they’re being treated because those drugs had to go through the same process,” said Powell. “That’s the only reason that we’re able to do what we do. And that’s how we’ve come so far in treatment.”
-----
For more information or to participate in the study call the Christus Cancer Center at 318-681-4138.