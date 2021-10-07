BOSSIER CITY, La. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier wants to encourage women to schedule a mammogram. NO excuses!
Even if there isn’t a history of breast cancer in your family, it is recommended a woman get a mammogram every year starting at the age of 40.
Mammograms are covered by most insurance companies and the entire process takes less than 20 minutes.
If you have questions about breast health, we're here to help you get the answers you need.
Thursday, Oct. 7, KTBS 3 will open the On Your Side On Call lines from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. with representatives from CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier. Call 318-861-5827 to speak with a doctor.
