MANY, La. -- Pink Sisters of Sabine is a fairly new non-profit organization that helps breast cancer patients deal with their situations by providing support through mentorship and necessary treatment essentials.
“I guess it started when our president had breast cancer. I put her in touch with my sister who also had breast cancer,” said Laurie Gentry, cofounder of Pink Sisters of Sabine. “And they began to text and call. They had not met in person, but they were on similar journey. So they began to encourage and support each other.”
Fast forward to 2019 and Gentry was diagnosed with breast cancer, too.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer, now a survivor and doing very well. But we decided the time was right to put together this nonprofit to help other breast cancer patients,” she said.
The organization provides encouragement and prayer for patients, but also gives each of them a large pink tote bag.
“It's filled with useful supplies. Some things are our happy little prizes to encourage and support,” said Gentry. “But a lot of the items are very practical, and they're items that you don't really know you will need until you’re on that breast cancer journey.”
The group has a Facebook page where patients can get inspiration and helpful tips on how to live with breast cancer, and they have occasional fellowship activities. One very important mission of the group is mentorship.
“We also try to pair new breast cancer patients with a Pink Sisters mentor who will be there for her and can answer questions, and perhaps someone who's had a similar surgery, similar treatment, and so she's there as a great resource,” explained Gentry.
If you have breast cancer or are a survivor and would like to reach out to the organization, you can find them on Facebook – just search for Pink Sisters of Sabine.