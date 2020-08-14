SHREVEPORT, La -- August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and experts agree that breast milk is best when it comes to feeding a baby through at least the first 6 months of its life.
According the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastfed babies develop a better immune system for fighting infection. Breastfeeding also helps to prevent the onset of diseases like diabetes, respiratory tract infections and even some types of cancers. And it is good for new moms, too, helping them to physically bounce back from the stresses of pregnancy and lowering their chances of developing breast cancer.
But during a pandemic, new moms may question whether breastfeeding is the right way to go. According to Mackey Roberson, a certified lactation consultant with Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier, hospitals have seen an uptick in breastfed newborns.
“Moms are really concerned about offering their babies the best all the time, but certainly during times of a pandemic,” said Roberson. “Even moms whose plan was to bottle feed formula prior to their pregnancies and prior to COVID, are choosing to at least initiate breast feeding to give their babies that extra boost of immunity.”
The World Health Organization says COVID-19 does not appear to be transferred through breast milk, and that new mothers who have the virus should be encouraged to breast feed their newborns. It says the benefits of breastfeeding greatly outweigh the potential risk for transmission. But the usual precautions should be followed -- washing hands, wearing a mask when nursing and keeping the baby 6 feet away when not nursing.
Roberson also said it's important for new breastfeeding moms to have a network of support, whether it is family, other new moms or a lactation consultant. She said breastfeeding is natural, but it is not automatic and can sometimes be difficult in the beginning.