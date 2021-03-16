SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo parish commissioners plan to vote on a proposed ordinance that would give about $1 million over the next three years to build a medical facility at LSU Health Shreveport.
The building would be called the Center For Medical Education And Emerging Viral Threats. The goal is to create economic growth in North Louisiana through job creations by expanding medical staff and student recruitment.
The center would also expand the hospital's national public research on viruses."It's more than just a building, it is the true answer to creating sustainable economic growth, and the opportunity to expand our footprint as a national leader in research," said LSU Health Shreveport Administrator Dr. Markey Pierre.
LSU Health administrators gave a presentation for commissioners during the Caddo parish commission economic development committee meeting.
Caddo commissioners will vote on the proposed ordinance during their regular session meeting.