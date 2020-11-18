SHREVEPORT, La— The Caddo Council on Aging is offering free support to seniors who need to revisit their current Medicare health benefits during the open enrollment period.
Open enrollment started October 15th.
Open enrollment is a time to perform a "checkup" of your coverage, if you want to make changes for the upcoming year.
Caddo Council on Aging supports seniors by having them provide a list of their prescriptions. The Council assesses the different plans that cover most of the prescriptions needed and the lowest premium cost. The best plan is what the council advises the senior to select.
If you need support reviewing your Medicare benefits, contact the Caddo Council on Aging at 318.676.7900.
They can also visit their office in person at 1700 Buckner St., Ste. 240 Shreveport, LA 71101. In person appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
If you schedule an appointment by phone, they will mail you the application materials. Those materials need to be returned by November 27th. This ensures your benefits are properly assessed your coverage can be changed.
The open enrollment period ends December 7th.