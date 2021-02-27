SHREVEPORT, La. -- Today, baseball fields across Caddo Parish are empty. They have been player-less since March of last year and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When 2020 came we were on a roll. We had several new projects that we were doing," said Mary Murphy, Caddo Parish Parks & Recreation athletic coordinator.
Like many aspects of our lives, those programs were put on hold. Murphy has been with the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department for nearly five years and said the hardest thing she's had to do is tell people not to play.
"All of a sudden it just stopped and nothing more. It was different and we had to take time to adjust and make some changes, so we went to virtual programs," she added.
Playgrounds were closed, basketball hoops taken down, and no splashes in city pools.
"2020 was a crazy year, especially for Parks and Recreation in the month of March. We had to shut of all our traditional programming down," said Patrick Wesley, Caddo Parish Parks & Recreation director.
But brighter days are ahead. Just this month a new timeline was given on when local athletes of all ages can get back on the field safely and that includes in rural areas of the parish.
"Shreveport has a lot to offer, but we're branching out to expand to more rural areas like Mooringsport, Blanchard, Springwood. We want to bring things out to them," said Murphy.
A lot still has to happen to have any sort of regular summer. In the meantime, like many businesses and organizations they've gone virtual, offering dance fitness, virtual fitness, even chair aerobic classes for seniors.
"As vaccinations continue to increase we're looking forward to getting back to our original programming in latter summer or early fall. We can get to our traditional activities like sports," Wesley added.
For now, local athletes will have to continue working on their patience, but a busy summer and fall of activities is back on the calendar with Caddo Parish.