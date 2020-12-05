CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo Parish deaths attributed to COVID-19 have exceeded 400 since numbers were last issued by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office October 16, 2020. The tally now is 411. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24 with peak deaths 111 for the month of April 2020.
The average age of decedents increased to 73.4, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Five victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 257, people age 70 or older. Four of the dead were 100 or older. There have been 139 black male deaths, 109 black female deaths, 74 white females, 87 white males and two Hispanic males.
All of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.