SHREVEPORT, La -- It may be difficult to believe in 2020, but sometimes things really do work out for the good of those who need it most. The creation of the Cancer Focus Fund is one example that will benefit cancer patients in the Shreveport area.
The Cancer Focus Fund is an oncology-focused investment fund in partnership with MD Anderson that will provide funding to smaller pharmaceutical companies with promising cancer therapies that might not have the money or access to doctors or facilities for clinical trials. MD Anderson will design the studies and partner with Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport through Feist-Weiller Cancer Center to offer the trials to local patients.
Chris Kevil, vice chancellor for research for LSU Health Shreveport, said this is a big win for cancer research.
“This fund allows those kinds of additional cancer research trials, phase one cancer research trials, as well as phase two to take place so that there's more opportunity to identify cancer treatments that can benefit people from a wide spectrum of cancer, disease states, if you will,” he said.
Kevil says the partnership between Feist-Weiller and MD Anderson will bring the best cancer treatment possibilities closer to home for many patients.
“So, what this does is this allows us to collaborate with MD Anderson and bring over the clinical trials, that otherwise the only way you could get them is to go to MD Anderson and participate in the clinical trial,” said Kevil. “Now you don't have to travel to Houston, you could stay here in Shreveport.”
The Cancer Focus Fund is administered by a scientific advisory committee made up of MD Anderson researchers and physicians, and an investment committee composed of biotechnology and investment professionals.