SHREVEPORT, La. - A recent survey from Myriad Genetics revealed that when it comes to inherited risk for breast and ovarian cancer, health history on dad's side of the family is often overlooked.
But for 'previvors'- that is, people living at elevated risk of a particular disease but not yet diagnosed - understanding your family history even from your father's side, can help you take a proactive approach to your own health.
KTBS spoke with breast cancer previvor Jen Culton and board certified physician assistant, Skyler Jesz.