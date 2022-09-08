SHREVEPORT, La. — Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of all cases. Symptoms of the disease worsen over time, and affect a person’s everyday life.
Regular tasks become difficult and, eventually, even foreign to the sufferer. After a certain period, it becomes necessary for Alzheimer’s patients to have round-the-clock care.
Caregivers have an especially difficult job. Navigating a loved one’s dementia-related illness can be both physically and emotionally challenging as the disease progresses.
Dr. Roger Kelley, LSU Health Shreveport professor and neurology chairman, says the best thing caregivers can do is to take things day by day.
“We hear frequently with Alzheimer's is they ‘have a good day.’ They're remembering things, the lights are back on to some degree. Take advantage of that. Take them out for a drive, take them to the movies, whatever. But sort of play the situation and don't try to challenge them in certain ways. In other words, be gentle. But be firm if there's anything that interferes with their safety,” said Kelley. “Read the situation effectively. Take advantage of the good days; avoid too much activity on the bad days.”
Kelley says it is incredibly important to protect the patient as much as possible from injury or illness.
“It's a matter of protecting the person in various ways. Falling and breaking a hip can be very devastating for a demented patient. Infections can be devastating. So, just recognize that they're fragile, and they need to be treated in a fragile, loving, supportive fashion, to maintain the dignity of the person and their quality of life as effectively as possible,” Kelley said. And he added, “If they like to sit in front of the TV set, and they tend to like to watch ‘The Golden Girls,’ let them watch ‘The Golden Girls.’”
Helping patients to remember to take medicine and protecting them from financial scams is also important.
And one thing caregivers often neglect is themselves. Caregivers are reminded they cannot take care of their patient if they don't first care for themselves.