Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Threat Continues from Today through Monday... .A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain from today into Monday. Conditions are forecast to deteriorate today as a wintry mix of precipitation develops areawide. However,the heaviest precipitation, however, will be late tonight into Monday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible across deep east Texas into northwest Louisiana and south- central Arkansas with lesser amounts elsewhere. Sleet accumulations of around 1 inch and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch possible across north-central and northeast Louisiana. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero across southeast Oklahoma and in the single digits elsewhere. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, through 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, through 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible due to snow, sleet, and ice accumulations. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&