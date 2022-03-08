SHREVEPORT, La. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently in an open period of gathering feedback from doctors and chronic pain sufferers on its new proposed guidelines for the prescribing of opioid medications.
The CDC last set guidelines in 2016, with the basis of the recommendations ordering doctors to cut down on opioids. The new guidelines, which are still in draft form, warn of the dangers of opioids while acknowledging their purpose of alleviating severe pain from traumatic injuries.
Aside from traumatic injuries, like severe burns or those obtained in car crashes, the guidelines suggest that doctors start with non-opioid alternatives whenever possible.
“There are a number of types of medicines that are available as an alternative to opioid pain medication,” said Louise Bryde, a registered nurse and principal at Stroudwater Associates. “They’re really emphasizing alternative approaches to treatment. So, physical therapy would be one of the most typical, particularly if somebody experienced a lower back injury or a shoulder injury. They’re finding success with yoga and with acupuncture.”
The 229-page document of guidelines warns of the dangers of addiction and physical consequences of taking the drugs. Using different medications or treatments in the beginning helps to avoid the potential of addiction.
The opioid epidemic is a serious health crisis. And Louisiana ranks fourth in the U.S. in opioid prescription rates, with Caddo Parish being the top prescribing parish in the state. So, what can the general public do to help?
Bryde says the first step is to be educated on the dangers.
“Seek out information to educate themselves to become more aware of the inherent risks in taking an opioid medication,” said Bryde. “And if the individual does have family members who are experiencing chronic pain, to be aware of those risks and to be able to help provide guidance to that individual family member.”
The 60-day open period for feedback on the CDC’s proposed guidance began on Feb. 10. The finalized guidance is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.