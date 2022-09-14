SHREVEPORT, La. — September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Stories in Healthwatch 3 last week, explained how exercise, specifically that which raises the heart rate, can decrease the risk of dementia-related illness if done regularly. Exercise increases oxygen levels in the brain, protecting it from degeneration.
But there are also other activities that can protect brain function.
Suzanne Tinsley, an associate director of the Center for Brain Health at LSU Health Shreveport, says anything that stimulates thinking can be neuro-protective.
“So, exercise is number one, try to improve your diet as much as you can, stimulate your brain. You know, work crossword puzzles, do Sudoku. Do all those things that make you think,” Tinsley said. “Take up a new activity — learn how to paint, learn how to cross stitch, learn how to sew. Now again, there are better benefits from the aerobic type activity, but all these things are very neuro-protective in your brain.”
Tinsley says eating too much processed food can be bad for the brain. A recent study published in the medical journal “Neurology” found that people who consumed large amounts of ultra-processed foods— like soft drinks, salty or sugary snacks, ice cream or packaged meats like sausage— may have a higher risk of developing dementia.