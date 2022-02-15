SHREVEPORT, La. — Actor and comedian Bob Saget died last week from a blow to the head, thought to have been caused by a fall. Family members said it was likely Saget hit his head, then went to sleep.
This is not as uncommon as you may think. There are more than 50,000 deaths per year due to traumatic brain injury, meaning more than 155 deaths per day.
So, how do you know if a bump on the head is serious? Dr. Rick Michael, an internal medicine doctor with Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier, says most severe head injuries are classified as either epidural hematomas or subdural hematomas.
Epidural hematomas often happen to kids and young adults.
“Those are people usually younger who have a head injury, like a baseball hit to the head, and within an hour to four hours, they're acting differently, have a terrible headache, and are becoming altered in their mental status,” said Michael. “So you've got an artery that's bleeding and accumulating under the skull bone, on top of the brain tissue. And you can get sick very quickly from that.”
Michael says confusion, irritability and a worsening headache are all signs that the person needs to be seen by a doctor as soon as possible.
Subdural hematomas often happen to older people.
“That's where they fall and they tear a bridging vein in the brain. Those are veins that sit on the surface of the brain. And a lot of older folks are on blood thinners, so they can tear a vein, and those bleed very slowly. And they don't present for a day or two, or even 10 or 12 days,” Michael explained. “So they're a little bit slower to present because the bleed is much slower.”
Both epidural hematomas and subdural hematomas can be fatal. Along with changes in mental status, passing out after a blow to the head is also a bad sign. When in doubt, it is best to use extreme caution after someone receives a blow to the head, and seek medical attention.