SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner health system and LSU Health Shreveport has named its new Chief Medical Officer for LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. LaTashia Upton is a Shreveport native, and a board-certified Obstetrician Gynecologist with over 12 years of clinical experience. She earned her medical degree from LSU Health Shreveport – School of Medicine where she subsequently completed her residency and served as Chief Resident.
Upton returned to join the faculty at LSU Health Shreveport in 2017 as an Associate Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Upton was previously employed at Minden Medical Center, also serving as the Chair of the Perinatal Committee and Physician Collaborator for the Perinatal Department and Anesthesia.
St. Mary Medical Center began services in 2019 opening fully renovated clinics, and now includes a 122-bed hospital, comprehensive diagnostic and imaging center and ambulatory surgery center.