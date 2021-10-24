Children are expected to be eligible for the vaccine in early November, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

Children ages 5 to 11 in the United States may be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine in the first two weeks of November. Bridgette Melo, 5, is shown here holding the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 ug doses of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina September 28, 2021.