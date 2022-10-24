SHREVEPORT, La. - Flu season has come early and cases are on the rise. According to Willis-Knighton Health System doctors are seeing up to three flu cases a day. Doctors also say this could be one of the worst flu seasons yet, because COVID was the main focus for two years.
Children spread germs very easily, especially at school. WK nurse practitioner, Holly Rivers, says parents should teach basic hygiene. Kids need to remember to wash their hands, cover their mouths, and avoid sharing things at school. It's also important for kids to get plenty of sleep to build their immune systems.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases are also increasing between children and adults. RSV usually impacts babies under one the hardest. Rivers says people need to refrain from kissing babies who are not theirs. Children start showing symptoms of RSV two to three days after catching it. Symptoms include nasal congestion, fever, and trouble eating.
With Halloween coming up parents need to be prepared with hand sanitizer because there will be a lot of germs inside the candy bowl, and if your kids are sick this year, skip trick-or-treating and enjoy a night inside.
Willis-Knighton Innovation Center is hosting shots for tots Monday where children through 18 can get a vaccine. They're for Medicaid eligible, uninsured, underinsured (have health insurance but vaccines are not covered, only some vaccines are covered, or has a fixed dollar amount for vaccines), or American Indian or Alaska Native. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2105 Airline Drive in Bossier City.