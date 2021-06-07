SHREVEPORT, La. -- Around 30 coaches and staff members at Loyola College Prep recently received basic life saving and AED device training. It is a free service offered by Christus Shreveport Bossier Health System, which serves as a regional training center for the American Heart Association.
“We are so excited to be able to help the community whenever we can,” said Judy Deshotel, Christus Shreveport Bossier mission integration vice president. “Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. And so when people ask us for help with health related needs that they cannot fund themselves, if at all possible, we want to do that.”
The Loyola College Prep staff and coaches were recently trained by Christus Health experts on basic life support skills like rescue breathing and CPR and how to use an AED.
An AED is an automated external defibrillator. It is a portable device used to treat cardiac arrest.
Megan Stewart, a registered nurse and the clinical education instructor, led the Loyola training.
“I'm very passionate about educating the community,” said Stewart. “I have three children of my own, and so I want everybody that could come in contact with them to be prepared for this life saving skill in the event that they might need it.”
Nikki Phillips, Christus clinical education interim leader, said Stewart is perfect for the job.
“Meghan Stewart has the largest servant's heart and whenever this was brought up, she jumped full in and cleared her schedule and made herself available to teach the classes in between her busy schedule of normal work,” Phillips said.
“We taught the Loyola instructors, teachers at Loyola, how to be better prepared if they have an adolescent collapse from cardiac arrest,” said Stewart. “So we taught them how to do CPR and AED use.”
Loyola staffers said the training was invaluable.
“It’s really important that we're equipped to save the lives of our students in the unfortunate event that they collapse or something happens to them,” said Jordan Harris, Loyola’s marketing director. “This way, our teachers and our faculty will be trained on how to save a life.”
“As a girls basketball coach, I feel better prepared now that I've taken this course,” said Jaila Leaven. “I thought it was great because if that happens, we will need to know these things to be able to perform on our students.”
In addition to the training, Christus also donated an AED device to the school. Harris said while the thought of having to use the training and the AED is scary to think about, the hospital’s gift may just save a life one day.
“It can be really overwhelming. But we're really thankful that Christus has provided this excellent education opportunity for us,” she said. “So we can be knowledgeable, we can remain calm, and use those skills in real life should it ever happen.”
-----
If your group is interested in being trained in basic life support, you can contact Megan Stewart at megan.stewart@christushealth.org, or call 318-681-7826.