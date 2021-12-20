SHREVEPORT, La. — CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier is celebrating a cardiac milestone.
On Thursday, Christus cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr. Timothy Danish and the Christus surgical heart team performed a robotic coronary artery bypass graft. While it is a common heart procedure, it is usually a highly invasive open heart surgery.
“That's typically done with an open chest procedure where the patient receives a midline sternotomy incision. That procedure works great, but there is an extended recovery to it,” said Danish. “The robotic approach to this procedure minimizes the trauma for the surgery, and so it's a much smaller incision. It does not require an open chest, so there's a small incision made between the ribs in order to accomplish the procedure.”
The robotic procedure offers 10 to 15 times magnification of the surgical field and more exact movements, increasing safety and reducing the risk of human error from the fatigue of a long, complex surgery. There are other benefits, as well.
“We anticipate that it will lead to a quicker recovery, shorter hospital stay, less pain. So multiple perceived benefits we expect to see,” Danish said.
Dr. Steen Trawick, CHRISTUS CEO and chief medical officer, said the surgery was a remarkable accomplishment.
“Having that performed here on our campus ... was truly a landmark milestone for cardiac care in this region,” Trawick said.
“The procedure was a smashing success,” said Danish. “The patient is doing well, and so we're all extremely excited about it.”
Trawick says Christus is one of the first to offer the robotic procedure in north Louisiana. The surgery was performed at the new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Center of Excellence on the Christus Highland campus.