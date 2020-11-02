SHREVEPORT, La. -- CHRISTUS Highland continues to expand with its new state-of-the-art emergency room.
With triple the square footage and double the number of beds of the old ER, the new space is designed with patients and the changing times in mind.
“We want this to be a place where they feel comfortable. It’s soothing, it’s comfortable,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health’s CEO. “Yet we get their problems taken care of efficiently and fast.”
Larger critical care rooms are closest to the ambulance bay. Other rooms are near the hospital’s radiology department and cardiac center for easy flow of emergent patient care. There are family consultation rooms, a decontamination room, specialized behavioral health exam rooms, and a fast track area for less severe emergencies.
As a Children’s Miracle Network affiliate hospital, the CHRISTUS ER also has a designated pediatric space. It has multi-sensory equipment to help divert children’s minds from the trauma they may be feeling. With a simple turn of a block, the lights in the room change color. There is also a television screen and ambient light and sound to soothe scared kids.
“As time has gone on over the past few years, we’ve recognized that we had a need in this community. That we needed more space, we needed a different space. It’s not the 1980’s anymore. This is something different,” Trawick said.
Pending final state inspections, the new CHRISTUS Highland ER is scheduled to open this week. Once it is up and running, CHRISTUS will then close the old ER facility, and begin construction on their cardiac center of excellence and heart center.