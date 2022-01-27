SHREVEPORT, La. — Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System unveiled its new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence today. It is located on the Highland campus and is an extension of the existing hospital.
Christus leaders say the facility includes the latest in cutting edge technology, allowing them to provide the safest, most advanced cardiovascular care in northwest Louisiana.
Highlights of the $43 million facility include direct access for ambulances and 16 impatient and ICU beds. There are also a hybrid surgical suite, catheterization lab and electrophysiology lab. That means surgeons can go from minor procedures to emergency open heart surgeries in the same room without interruption.
“The benefit of having the hybrid lab and having that space, is that everything can be done in this one room,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, Christus CEO. “You can do everything from a basic heart cath with an intervention and a stent, all the way up to open heart surgery if you had to.”
Christus leaders say this new technology puts the facility in the same league as others across the region.
“The point of this project is to create a comprehensive cardiovascular program that is the highest quality in the nation,” said Josh Lamb, Christus vice president of operations. “You don't have to go to Dallas, you don't have to go to New York, you don't have to go outside of the Shreveport Ark-La-Tex area to get that care. You can get it right here in Shreveport.”
“Christus has the expertise now in terms of personnel, in terms of resources and infrastructure to treat all those things that historically were probably referred to major centers in other parts of the country or in the region,” said Christus cardiac surgeon, Dr. John Evans.
Demarius Mcrae, Christus administrative director of cardiac services, says he is excited about the new facility.
“I'm excited because Christus is taking this as an opportunity to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, which is its mission,” he said. “And so, by expanding in this fashion, we're able to give the patient exactly what they need in terms of cardiovascular care, right here at home.”
The Christus Cardiovascular Center of Excellence is now open at the hospital’s Highland campus on East Bert Kouns.