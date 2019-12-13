You may have noticed the billboards about cigarette litter throughout Shreveport. Cigarette butts are the most widespread man-made pollutant, harming plants, marine life and property values.
Keep America Beautiful is behind the billboard advertisement that reads, “Cigarette litter doesn’t go away on its own.”
In fact, studies show that cigarette filters are 90 percent plastic. And the toxins trapped in a cigarette filter that protect a smoker are harmful to the environment, killing grass and contaminating marine.
"All of those 7,000 toxins in a cigarette butt are leaching out into the water," says Shreveport Green Executive Director, Donna Curtis.
Curtis says, it takes years for cigarette filters to decompose and cleaning them is almost impossible, "They're hard to pick up you almost have to shovel them with a shovel."
Curtis adds property values are reduced by 17% because of the unsightly litter.
Among the most collected items of litter found in your waterways, cigarette butts is the highest followed by food wrappers, straws and stirrers, plastic cutlery, and plastic bottles.
To reduce cigarette litter, Shreveport Green has placed dozens of receptacles in Downtown Shreveport and gives away portable ashtrays.
If you’d like a portable ashtray, contact Shreveport Green at (318) 219-1888