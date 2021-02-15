Weather Alert

...A new Winter Storm Warning will go into effect area wide starting Tuesday at 6pm and continuing through midweek until noon on Thursday with our next approaching wintry system. This next winter storm will produce heavy snow of 6 to 10 inches along and north of I-30. Elsewhere, precipitation will start again with a freezing rain over to sleet mix. Expect a quarter inch to a half inch of ice accumulations before ending as snowfall of 3 to 5 inches well north of I-20 and 1 to 2 inches across our south... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect overnight tonight with very cold Arctic wind chill values as low as 15 below zero. Our next Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Tuesday evening with a heavy wintry mix expected for our four state area. New snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches along and north of I-30 are possible. Everywhere else, freezing rain ice accumulations of up to half an inch before ending as a lighter snowfall. * WHERE...Four State Area wide. * WHEN...The Wind Chill Advisory overnight continues until noon on Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 PM Tuesday and will continue until noon on Thursday. * IMPACTS...The below zero wind chills tonight could result in hypothermia without precautions taken to protect the body in this kind of cold air. Power outages and tree damage are again likely due to the midweek additional icing. The hazardous road conditions will impact travel for days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&