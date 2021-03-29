SHREVEPORT, La. -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which brings more attention to colorectal cancer, or CRC, a cancer of the colon or rectum that is part of the digestive tract.
Dr. Scott Boniol, an oncologist with Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier, said CRC is a highly curable cancer, especially when it is caught early through screening. The gold standard in CRC screening is a colonoscopy, but there is another, less-invasive screening that some patients prefer to do first.
“There's now a test we can do called cologuard, where we can actually just send in a stool specimen and look for colon cancer DNA in the stool," said Boniol. “Now, one of the issues with that test is sometimes you can have what's called a false positive, meaning that there is a positive cologuard test, but you don't have cancer. The benefit of the stool test for colon cancer is it is very good at catching people that do have cancer. If you have a positive stool test, it just means you need to have a colonoscopy.”
While further testing is needed for a positive test, Boniol said if the cologuard test comes back as negative for cancer, then as long as the patient is not showing any symptoms, it is reasonable to assume there is no cancer.
Early detection is key in curing colorectal cancer. If caught at an early stage, CRC can be cured with surgery alone.
“In the event that it's more advanced, either a high risk stage two or if it involves the lymph nodes, and what we call stage three, then chemotherapy will be given after surgery because it greatly increases the chances of being cured,” Boniol said. “If the cancer unfortunately has already spread to other parts of the body, such as the liver or the lungs, then chemotherapy is the option or the treatment of choice and its goal is to prolong life rather than cure at that point in time.”
Screening for CRC should start at the age of 50. For those with a family history of colorectal cancer, then screening should begin 10 years before the age of the relative’s diagnosis.