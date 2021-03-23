SHREVEPORT, La. -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Colorectal cancer, or CRC, is a cancer of the colon or rectum, which are part of the digestive tract. Is it often preventable when caught early through screenings.
Dr. Cara Permenter, a general practitioner at Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health, said there are specific signs that can alert a person to seek medical attention.
“They've had a change in their bowel habit. Normally, they're constipated, and they're noticing they're being more regular, maybe going several times a day, a change in caliber of stool,” she said. “If patients are having what we call secondary symptoms, weight loss, that's unintentional night sweats. They have no appetite; they're losing weight even though their appetite is normal.
Permenter said blood in the stool and unexplained anemia can also be symptoms.
So, how can CRC be prevented? It all goes back to a person’s diet.
“Anything processed foods with high amounts of preservatives, our gut doesn't like that stuff. It's harder to break down food, it can injure our gut, and it can make us more likely to have food allergies,” she said. “I would tell patients who eat a terrible diet high in processed foods, this is where in your fourth or fifth decade, you're going to have to worry about these exposures that you've accumulated in your 20s and 30s, and the damage that has caused to your gut. So really correcting the diet when you're younger versus older is what's going to protect you in the long run.”
Family history also plays a large role. If a relative had colorectal cancer, then a person should be screened 10 years before his or her relative’s age at the time of diagnosis, Permenter said.